Update on WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc

The WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc is taking shape.

Wes Lee qualified for the Ladder Match on this week’s NXT by defeating Tony D’Angelo via referee stoppage. Click here for more information on D’Angelo’s injury during the fight.

Due to fan voting, Lee was supposed to face Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Title on the NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary show a few weeks ago, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked him in an injury angle. Solo Sikoa then made an unexpected appearance and defeated Hayes for the title. WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels vacated the title, however, because Sikoa was not the sanctioned opponent. Michaels then announced the Ladder Match for the vacant title, with Hayes taking the top spot automatically. The storyline was that officials offered Lee a spot in the match, but he wanted to earn it, so he was booked on this week’s show against D’Angelo. Oro Mensah made his debut last week, defeating Grayson Waller to qualify.

On next Tuesday’s episode, the final two spots for the Ladder Match will be determined.

Next week, Von Wagner will compete in a qualifier against Andre Chase. The fifth spot will be decided in the final bout of their Best Of 3 Series, which is currently tied 1-1.

The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL will host NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22. It will be broadcasted live on Peacock and the WWE Network. The current announced card is as follows:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner or Andre Chase vs. Axiom or Nathan Frazer