Updated AEW Collision Lineup For This Saturday Night

The lineup for this week’s AEW Collision continues to take shape.

As noted, the company has announced Deonna Purrazzo and Red Velvet will make their respective AEW Collision in-ring debuts against each other on this coming Saturday night’s show.

In addition to Purrazzo vs. Velvet, scheduled for the 1/12 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program is Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Tag-Team titles, the latest Adam Copeland open challenge, plus we will hear from “Hangman” Adam Page.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.