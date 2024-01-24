Updated AEW Dynamite Lineup For 1/24: New Match Added

The card for Wednesday night’s AEW show keeps growing.

On Tuesday, Tony Khan confirmed the addition of Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet to the stacked lineup for this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show.

-Adam Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

-Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland

-Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

-AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm comes face-to-face with Deonna Purrazzo

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Copeland

-Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet

-Sting & Darby Allin to speak

-The Acclaimed vs. Mogul Embassy for the AEW Trios Titles

Make sure to join us here on 1/24 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.