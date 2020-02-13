Updated AEW Dynamite Lineup For Next Week

Next week’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page defending against The Lucha Bros, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.

The winner of next week’s tag team match will go on to the Revolution pay-per-view on February 29, to defend against the tag team that wins the #1 contender’s Battle Royal next week.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live from the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card:

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb in his AEW in-ring debut

* Tag Team Battle Royal with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders for a title shot at Revolution

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega defend their titles against The Lucha Bros

* Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow in the first-ever AEW Steel Cage match