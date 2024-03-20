Updated AEW Dynamite Lineup For Tonight: New Segment Announced

A new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of tonight’s show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, AEW has announced that we will hear from “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay.

“Wednesday Night Will Ospreay,” AEW President Tony Khan wrote via X. “We’ll hear from Will Ospreay TONIGHT on AEW Dynamite.”

Khan continued, “Very few tickets remain, TONIGHT will be SOLD OUT, with some of the planet’s loudest wrestling fans LIVE in Toronto for a huge Wednesday Night! Don’t miss Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite TONIGHT!”

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is the TNT Championship I Quit Match with Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland, the AEW Continental Championship match with Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chris Jericho vs. HOOK, Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm & Mariah May, plus we will hear from “The CEO” Mercedes Mone.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.