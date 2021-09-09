Updated AEW Dynamite Preview For Next Week

Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki will be on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite to issue a challenge to Jon Moxley.

As noted, this week’s Dynamite main event from Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati saw Moxley defeat Suzuki. The Japanese legend needed 7 stitches to close a wound near his eye.

In an update, AEW has announced that Suzuki and Archer will be on next week’s Dynamite to issue a challenge to Moxley. The storyline is that Archer, Suzuki’s protege and longtime partner, and Suzuki, are upset over the preferential hometown treatment Moxley received on Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s AEW Dynamite from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Below is the updated line-up:

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill