Updated AEW Dynasty 2024 Card, Matches Added

Following this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS, two matches was added to the lineup of the upcoming AEW Dynasty PPV.

It was announced that AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against Swerve Strickland and AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart will put her championship on the line against Willow Nightingale.

Previously announced for the PPV is “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson taking on “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in singles action.