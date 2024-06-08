Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced that FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho’s “TV Time” segment will return on next week’s Dynamite featuring Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) as the special guests.

Next week’s episode of Dynamite will also see AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay defend his title against The Lucha Brothers’ Rey Fenix and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné defend her title against Zeuxis, Stephanie Vaquer’s CMLL tag team partner.

A new match has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite episode.

“El Toro Blanco” RUSH will be in singles action, but there is no word yet on who RUSH will face.

