Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Following Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, a new segment was made official for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho announced that he will host a very special edition of his TV Time segment, but no guests have been named as of this writing.

Previously announced for the show is AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay defending his title against MJF, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland taking on The Elite’s AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in a Champion vs. Champion Match and AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné having an open challenge.

