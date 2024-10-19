Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced five new matches for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT.

It was announced that Daniel Garcia and Private Party (Zay and Quen) will face Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Josh Woods) in a trios match, The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy will take on Bulk Bronson in a singles match, The Outcasts’ Harley Cameron will battle Kris Statlander in a one-on-one match, Jamie Jayter will be in singles action and House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Mattews) will be in trios action.

Previously announced for the show are AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and “The Bastard” PAC defending their titles against Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and Action Andretti, Ricochet battleing AR Fox in singles action, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) taking on La Facción Ingobernable (“El Toro Blanco” RUSH and The Beast Mortos) in a tag team match and Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher facing Atlantis Jr. in a singles match.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.