Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced another match for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT, which has a special start time of 4PM ET.

Mistico and AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party (Zay and Quen) will take on MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) and Johnny TV in a trios match.

Previously announced for the show, AEW Continental Champion “The Rain Maker” Kazuchika Okada will go up against AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match, La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos will battle The Conglomeration’s Kyle Fletcher in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will take on Bang Bang Gang’s Juice Robinson in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match, Mina Shirakawa will face Top Flight’s Leila Grey in a singles match, and The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta will face “Hangman” Adam Page in a singles match.

