Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced two more matches and one more segment for this week’s Christmas episode of Collision on TNT.

Darby Allin will face The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match, The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe will take on La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos in AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match and The Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole and MJF will have a face-to-face.

Previously announced for the show are “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face Ricochet in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match and The Hurt Syndicate’s “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin will take on TNT Champion Daniel Garcia in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.