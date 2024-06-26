Updated Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced that Unified World Trios Champion “Switchblade” Jay White of the Bang Bang Gang would face Rey Fenix of the Lucha Brothers in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men’s Quarterfinals Match.

Tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home episode of Dynamite will also see AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland battle the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) in a tag team match, Saraya, Anna Jay and Harley Cameron take on AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa in trios action and MJF make an appearance.

AEW recently announced that tonight’s show will also see Buffalo’s own Daniel Garcia address his hometown crowd, Zack Sabre Jr. take on Kyle O’Reilly in a singles match, and Blackpool Combat Club (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli) take on NJPW’s Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Titan) in trios action.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

#AEWDynamite TOMORROW@KeyBankCtr | Buffalo, NY

LIVE 8/7c | @TBSNetwork With a keen eye kept on the #AEW International Title match last week, Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) comes home to Buffalo and we will hear from him LIVE on #AEW Dynamite! TOMORROW NIGHT @ 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IVBe5YlnoS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024