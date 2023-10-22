Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Philadelphia, PA.

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s edition of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII, the company announced new matches for next Wednesday’s installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program.

Featured below is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s show:

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/25/2023)

* Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s Title)* Kazuchika Okada & Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli* MJF vs. Juice Robinson (Dynamite Diamond Ring)* RVD & HOOK vs. TBA* Tony Khan’s Gift To Sting* Renee Paquette sits down with Chris Jericho

