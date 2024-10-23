Updated Lineup For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently announced that updated lineup of their Fighting Spirit Unleashed event set to take place on Friday, November 8th at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

You can check out the lineup below:

– NJPW Strong Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match: Anna Jay vs. Hazuki vs. Koguma vs. Trish Adora

– NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Kosei Fujita

– NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson)

– David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight

– Mustafa Ali vs. Lio Rush

– KENTA vs. Ryohei Oiwa

– Fred Rosser and Tom Lawlor vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs