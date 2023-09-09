Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Collision: New Matches, Segments

You can officially pencil in some new matches and segments for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Excalibur speed-read through updates to the lineup.

With those updates included, featured below is the lineup as it currently stands for this week’s AEW Collision show.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (9/9/2023)

* Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin (Grand Slam Tourney)* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Samoa Joe (Grand Slam Tourney)* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson, Saraya & Ruby Soho, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn* Kris Statlander issues TBS Women’s title open challenge* Bullet Club Gold vs. Dios Del Inframundo, Aerostar, Gran Metalik, Gravity* Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti (AEW International Title)

