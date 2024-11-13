Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced one more match for their weekly television program on AXS TV this week.

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) will face Jake Crist and Alan Angels in a tag team match.

Previously announced for the show are The Northern Armory (“The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) taking on “The World Class Maniac” Eric Young, “The Octopus” Jonathan Gresham and Steve Maclin in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, Mike Santana battling First Class’ KC Navarro in singles action, TNA World Champion “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth facing The System’s “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers in a non-title match and Joe Hendry going up against Ryan Nemeth in singles action.

Make sure to join us here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results coverage.