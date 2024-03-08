Updated Lineup For TNA Sacrifice 2024: Three New Matches Added

Two new matches have been announced for the next TNA Wrestling special event.

TNA has announced the addition of MK Ultra vs. Dani Luna & Jodi Threat for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships, as well as PCO vs. Kon in a No DQ match for the TNA Sacrifice 2024 show going down tonight.

Additionally, The Rascalz vs. Speedball Mountain has been announced as the pre-show match.

Previously announced for the TNA Sacrifice 2024 show scheduled for this evening from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada is Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin, ABC vs. The System for the TNA Tag-Team Championships, Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone, Time Machine vs. Mustafa Ali & The Grizzled Young Veterans, Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Championship, as well as Moose vs. Eric Young for the TNA World Championship.

Make sure to check back here tonight or early Saturday morning for complete TNA Sacrifice 2024 results from Windsor, ONT., CN.