Updated Lineups For 7/17 AEW Dynamite, 7/20 AEW Collision: New Matches

New matches have been announced for next week’s AEW television programs scheduled for Wednesday, July 17 and Saturday, July 20.

During this week’s taped episode of AEW Collision on July 13, the company announced new matches for their upcoming milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on 7/17.

The updated lineup for the AEW Dynamite on TBS show scheduled for Little Rock, Arkansas looks as follows:

* Will Ospreay vs. MJF (AEW International Title Opener)

* Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Mercedes Moné vs. Nyla Rose (TBS Title)

* Mariah May will address attack of “Timeless” Toni Storm

* “Very Special” TV Time with ‘The Learning Tree’ Chris Jericho

Additionally, the following was announced for the 7/20 episode of AEW Collision on TNT:

* Hologram to debut

* Hikaru Shida vs. Skye Blue

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa (Lumberjack Match)

