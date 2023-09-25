Updates On Adam Cole’s Injury Have Been Unusually Quiet

Adam Cole suffered an apparent ankle/foot injury while running to the ring during the World Title match between MJF and Samoa Joe on last week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special.

He injured himself when he jumped from the entrance ramp to the ringside floor and began limping. He was on his way to the hospital after the show. Cole and MJF will defend their ROH Tag Team Titles this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the injury on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer said, “Adam Cole, have you heard anything about Adam Cole? The only thing I have seen is Adam Cole and Max are scheduled against The Righteous still for the pay-per-view. And I saw Adam Cole was being billed for November 12th. I believe it’s November 12th, but it’s an independent show against Chris Danger, one of his friends who is having his first pro match. And Adam Cole wanted to do the match with him. They did the angle on Saturday night, but the video to set that up. So evidently, he’s under the belief, I guess, that he’s going to be wrestling on November 12th. If not, they’re billed on the show Wednesday, too. I guess we’ll find out. But it appears that he’s not too serious. I know the night of the thing, everybody was really worried. But have you heard anything?”

Alvarez added, “I know he was taken to the hospital, which seems pretty bad. And then I heard that he was getting X-rays, but I heard nothing after that. And you would think that if everything was all right, we would have heard everything was all right. But I’ve heard nothing about everything being all I’ve heard.”

Meltzer continued, “I’ve heard nothing. But they were still billing him for the pay-per-view.”

Alvarez responded, “Yeah, they were. I know when they said Wednesday, there’s going to be an appearance by MJF and Adam Cole, I was like, Man, that could be good or bad.”

Meltzer stated, “Well, they could do an angle and beat him down.”

Alvarez replied, “Yeah. I don’t know. It’s been very quiet on the Adam Cole front, whereas, like on the Moxley front, it has not been quiet at all.”

Meltzer said, “It’s been unusually quiet. All right. So, yeah, the only thing is that they did do that video at that independent. I guess the independent promotion had a show on Saturday and played the video and everything. So if they were told that he’s not going to be there or not going to be there, this is mid-November, which is if he was going to have if his situation was really bad, I would think that mid-November he wouldn’t be ready. But again, I have no information to go on other than those two things.”