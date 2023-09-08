Velvet Sky Announces Her NWA Departure

Velvet Sky has wrapped up business with the National Wrestling Alliance.

On Friday, the women’s wrestling veteran took to Twitter (X) and wrote a statement confirming her departure from the promotion.

“Going forward, I will no longer be a part of the NWA,” she wrote. “I wanna thank Billy for the opportunity, and thank you to each person I worked with as it was so much fun & I learned so much from Joe & Tim on commentary.”

Sky continued, “I wish the NWA my best with everything. See you all down the road.”