Velvet Sky Announces Her NWA Departure

Velvet Sky has wrapped up business with the National Wrestling Alliance.
On Friday, the women’s wrestling veteran took to Twitter (X) and wrote a statement confirming her departure from the promotion.
“Going forward, I will no longer be a part of the NWA,” she wrote. “I wanna thank Billy for the opportunity, and thank you to each person I worked with as it was so much fun & I learned so much from Joe & Tim on commentary.”
Sky continued, “I wish the NWA my best with everything. See you all down the road.”
— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) September 8, 2023