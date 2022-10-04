Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye

Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.

Shawn Spears initially shared a “Goodbye” GIF with his Twitter followers, but he subsequently removed the post. After some time had passed, Sammy Guevara sent out the following tweet, “You are a jobber. A favour hire. Be grateful b*tch.”

Again, there is no confirmation that Spears is leaving aside from the tweet that was deleted, but Guevara’s tweet might mean that this is just the beginning of an angle to build up to a match. In 2019, Spears signed a contract with the company, but he hasn’t been featured on Dynamite very often, particularly in this year.His most recent bout, took place on the May 25 episode and was against Wardlow.

If Spears is leaving, then the reason may be as simple as the fact that his contract has expired and the two parties were unable to come to terms on a new agreement.

Spears later posted this Adam Sandler laughing GIF: