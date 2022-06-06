Video: Cody Rhodes Addresses Live Crowd After WWE Hell in a Cell Goes Off-Air

Cody Rhodes competed against Seth Rollins in the main event of the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell PLE despite having a torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes spoke to the Chicago audience after the show ended. Click here for full WWE Hell In A Cell results.

“No one convinced me with a torn pec to come out here. It was solely my decision. You would have to literally kill me from staying away from this ring 10 times out of 10. I would’ve made the same decision, go on last, Allstate Arena, you paid your money, I went all in. You guys have believed in me and you didn’t have to. From the bottom of my heart, I believe in you. We are going to finish this thing. Thank you all very much, have a great night and I love you.”

