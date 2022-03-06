Video Footage of What Happened With Brock Lesnar At WWE’s MSG Return

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Title at Saturday night’s live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Click here for full results from the event. Austin Theory came down to the ring and answered the challenge. Lesnar took Theory to Suplex City and then won with the F5.

After the match, Reigns attacked Lesnar but Lesnar recovered and took Reigns to Suplex City. The Usos tried to interfere but they got taken to Suplex City as well. Paul Heyman got in the ring and the distraction allowed Reigns to use a steel chair and steel steps to Lesnar. Lesnar was busted open from the attack. Reigns told Lesnar to acknowledge him as he held up both the WWE and Universal Titles.

After Reigns left, Lesnar laughed in the ring and then met with fans at ringside.

Final moments of #WWEMSG that we'll surely see on #WWERaw and #SmackDown this week. Whether it provides a potential reverse spoiler for #WrestleMania is TBD. pic.twitter.com/80ADmWUdnv — Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) March 6, 2022