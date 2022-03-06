WWE Live At Madison Square Garden Results – March 5, 2022

WWE made their return to Madison Square Garden in New York City Saturday night for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Alpha Academy (c) defeated RK-Bro

Otis pinned Riddle with a Vader bomb off the ropes following a missed moonsault by Riddle. Riddle worked for a long time before making a tag to Randy Orton. The crowd were solidly behind RK-Bro. Orton and Riddle hit RKOs after the match to pop the crowd.

WWE United States Championship Match

Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest via DQ

Dispute his recent heel turn, Priest got a huge pop from his hometown crowd. Lots of good back and forth wrestling. Priest worked over Balor and scored several near falls. Balor fought back and nailed a Pele Kick. They were both almost counted out by the ref but made it to their feet. Balor escaped The Reckoning and hit a sling blade before going up top. Priest avoided the Coup de Grace and hit a low blow to get disqualified. After the match, he beat up Balor and hit a Razor’s Edge.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) defeated Big E & Kofi Kingston

A major pop from the MSG crowd for The New Day, followed by a big reaction for Usos as they played to the crowd. Great back and forth work here early with the crowd getting behind Kofi mocking the Usos. Jey nailed Kofi from the outside while Jimmy distracted the referee. Kofi worked over for a long time. Big E cleaned house and nailed a big splash. The Usos double superkicked E for a two count. The Usos pinned Kofi after a 1D.

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

Lynch retained the title when she pinned Ripley. The challengers worked over Lynch early. Belair nailed the KOD but Becly blasted her out of the ring and covered Rhea for a three count. Nice ovation for Bianca after.

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) defeated Seth Rollins

Reigns came out with Paul Heyman and The Usos for a long entrance. Reigns picked up the mic and demanded MSG acknowledge him. Roman attacked Seth during ring introductions and beat him down on the floor. Rollins set up for the stomp but was nailed and speared. Reigns locked in a guillotine choke to beat Rollins in around five minutes. After Roman left, the fans sang Seth’s music as he recovered.

— Intermission —

The Miz hosted MizTV with special guest Kevin Owens.

Miz kicked off MizTV by saying his career started in New York with The Real World and then began knocking New Yorkers and their sports teams. Miz calls out out Kevin Owens as his guest after telling the crowd he deserves respect. Owens got cheers and the two argued about Logan Paul. Owens spoke about what happened to Paul at last year’s WrestleMania. The show ended with Owens asking Miz if he remembered what happened at WrestleMania and then hitting him with the stunner.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

Zayn came to the ring and took the mic. He said he should have arrived as the Intercontinental Champion but he’s not because of Johnny Knoxville and the fans because they allowed the conspiracy against him. He challenged anyone in the back. Out came Drew McIntyre. Zayn said he wasn’t afraid of him. Drew tossed him in, hit a lariat and a Claymore Kick for the pinfall. Fans mocked Zayn chanting Johny Knoxville at him.

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Big reactions for all the entrances. Flair tagged in and drilled Naomi with a big boot to knock her to the floor after Deville distracted her. Solid match with Charlotte tapping to Rousey’s armbar.

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) defeated Austin Theory

Before the unveiling of Theory, Paul Heyman came out and said that this isn’t the house that Vince McMahon Sr or Bruno or Backlund or Hogan or The Rock or Vincent Kennedy McMahon built….and Austin Theory came out and said he was here for Brock for what he did at Elimination Chamber to Theory. He took Brock’s best shot and is still standing and is going to take Brock’s WWE title.

Brock took the mic and introduced himself, saying he will take Austin Theory to suplex city. The crowd loved speaking along with Brock as he did his own version of the old Paul Heyman Brock introduction.

The crowd chanted Suplex City. Brock easily controlled Austin early. Lots of suplexes with the match ending with an F5.

Roman charged down and nailed Brock with a Superman Punch. He went for another but was snatched and hit with a series of German suplexes. The Usos hit the ring but was nailed with clotheslines and thrown around with suplexes. He dispatched them and stalked Roman but Heyman went to hit him with a chair. Brock caught him. Heyman cowered in the corner, distracting Brock enough for Roman to lay him out with a chair to the back. Roman worked him over with a steel chair. Lesnar was busted open from the attack.

The Usos brought the steel steps into the ring. Roman slammed him on the stairs with a Rock Bottom. The Bloodline closed the show celebrating over Brock’s unconscious body. Reigns told Lesnar to acknowledge him as he held up both the WWE and Universal Titles.

After Reigns left, Lesnar laughed in the ring and then met with fans at ringside.

They had cameras filming the main event.

Video Footage of What Happened With Brock Lesnar At WWE’s MSG Return