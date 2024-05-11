Chelsea Green Discusses Being Paired With Piper Niven, Recalls Working With Her In STARDOM

WWE star Chelsea Green recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a number of topics including being paired with Piper Niven in the company.

Green said, “I was excited because, at the end of the day, a tag team has to have some sort of solid foundation or it’s a really rocky, awkward start. With Sonya, I had Tough Enough, I had a relationship before, but with Piper, it was even more deep-rooted. So I’m happy to be on all these trips with her and to be fighting for those tag team titles. It’s been really fun.”

On working with Niven in STARDOM:

“A lot of people don’t know that we lived in Japan together when I was first starting out, and Piper was a couple of years in … We have been close for years. She taught me a lot in STARDOM. I always thought she was so talented. I was so happy to see her go to NXT UK and then be called up to [WWE’s] main roster. So it was a really, really easy fit when they told me that we were going to be partnered together.”

