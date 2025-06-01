Matt Cardona Discusses Challenges Of Evolving His Wrestling Character

Indie star Matt Cardona spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful at the Squared Circle Expo about various topics, including the challenges of evolving his character.

Cardona said, “It’s tough, I’ll be honest. It’s tough. I keep evolving. Even when I got hurt last year, I’m like, ‘I can’t come back as the Indie God in the Deathmatch.’ I mean, I could, but I wanna come back with a different coat of paint. That’s why it’s Matt Cardona, it’s everything all wrapped into one, whether it be the Edgeheads, Major Brothers, the Zack Ryder, Broski, Deathmatch King, Indie God, it’s just all one thing.”

On why it’s a tough proposition:

“But it’s tough, it’s tough, you know? How many times can I win this promotion’s title? How many times can I be Indie Wrestler of the Year? It’s like, alright, even I’m getting sick of myself.”

You can check out Cardona’s comments in the video below.

