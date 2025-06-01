Zelina Vega On Whether She Has Had Issues With Mercedes Moné

WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega spoke with Ring the Belle about various topics, including AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, and whether she has had any issues with the top AEW star.

Vega said, “So when it comes to me and Mercedes, we never had any beef. That’s what’s so funny. Back in the day, I had done an interview, which I remember talking to Naomi about this a long, long time ago. ”

On why she previously called Moné out during the interview:

“I was like, it’d be really cool to get, cause I had known her prior for a while. So it was like, to get into, like, a thing with her. Like, hopefully we can get into something and WWE. Like, my brain was, I need to get to WWE any way possible. She’s one of the top girls. I want to get in the ring with her she’s dope, I want to do this. She was cool with it. People use that clip as, like, ‘Oh, my God, they’ve had beef for forever, blah, blah, blah,’ and I’m like, ‘I love that I convinced you all of that.’ I love that for me.”

On never having a problem with Moné:

“But no none of us have ever had any beef. It’s so funny to me that, I’m the common denominator between all of the beef, apparently. I’m just like, well. She trains with my cousin. Like, what? Like, they’re trying to find any little thing. Like, if I genuinely hated somebody, do you think I’d be cool with that?”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)