Backstage Reaction To WWE Evolution Return

WWE has officially announced the return of its all-women premium live event, Evolution, set to take place this July. The event will be part of a stacked weekend lineup, alongside NXT’s Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to Fightful Select, while rumors of Evolution’s return had circulated for months, much of the women’s roster wasn’t informed until the public announcement was made. Some top names and at least one legendary figure—who could end up being booked for the event—were reportedly exceptions to that.

Backstage reaction has been mixed. Some talent recognized the historical significance of the event’s comeback, while others voiced concerns over aspects of the original 2018 show—specifically, the emotional curtain call, which some felt wouldn’t typically happen on the men’s side. There were also concerns that the event’s future might be judged unfairly if it underperforms—especially with a Beyoncé concert scheduled in the same city that weekend, potentially affecting hotel costs and attendance.

One top WWE star expressed concern that the company already has too many PLEs on the calendar, while another veteran talent was more optimistic. The latter hoped Evolution would spotlight underutilized performers and suggested that involving legends could help elevate the card. However, they stressed that WWE must actively build toward the event if it’s to succeed.

Despite the buzz surrounding the announcement, the general backstage sentiment was less enthusiastic than expected, largely due to the current state of the women’s division and how the news was communicated internally.