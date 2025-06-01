R-Truth Reveals He Almost Quit Wrestling Early In His Career

WWE veteran R-Truth recently appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where he talked about various topics. He shared that he almost quit the wrestling business early in his career, but WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg convinced him to stay.

Truth said, “So I’m in Memphis training, training, training. Six months came. Seven months came, nothing. I was having issues at home, I was discouraged. I felt like a failure. I felt like I was ready to quit. I wasn’t going back to the streets. I didn’t know what I was going back to. My contract was up too. I did my last show there. Road Dogg and his wife were in Memphis on vacation, and they came to the TV taping. That was when I dropped the title to Jerry Lawler, and he watched the match. By the time I got back to the locker room, Road Dogg was back there, and he was like, ‘Was that you rapping?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was like, ‘I want you to be my tag team partner.’ I was blown away. It’s like, that’s Road Dogg, DX. I’m like, ‘Dogg, I’m fixing to quit. I would love to, but I ain’t made for this, I’m about to quit.’ He’s like, ‘What? You feel like just giving up and quitting, but you made it here.’”

