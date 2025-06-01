Aleister Black Shares Career-Changing Advice From The Undertaker

WWE star Aleister Black recently appeared on the Wrestling the Rap Game podcast to share his thoughts on various topics, including WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and the best advice he has received from The Phenom throughout his career.

Black said, “Taker’s always been very, very cool. [He] has given me tons of advice. I think the biggest thing he always told me is force people to sell your character. You’re not a regular character. You cannot have people do certain things to you. They have to react to you. They have to have a visual reaction to you. To this day, I still try to implement it, but again, schedule, wrestling changes. I remember after the match he was like ‘Hey kid, good selling. You took your time. I appreciate that.’ I’m like ‘Oh, thank you sir.’ It was just one of those things. Every once in a while, he would just take me to the side and was just talking to me about this character stuff. It was just very cool because he didn’t have to do that, but he did.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.