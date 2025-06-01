Trish Stratus Explains Why Her Favorite WWE Match Has Changed

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Chris Sumlin from Hot 97.5 about various topics, including her favorite match of her career. She mentioned that her choice has changed from her original pick, which was her match against fellow WWE Hall of Famer Lita in 2004—the match that headlined RAW.

Stratus said, “So for many years, my go-to answer was just the main event with Lita. For so many reasons, obviously, what it meant for me to do that moment at that time period, was obviously epic. Doing it with my bestie was obviously a moment. What it’s meant for today, like looking back, and we had no idea, by the way, when we were doing it, what it would turn into, or how we’d be still talking about it [or that it] began the sort of the foundation of what was to be built. But since then, I had a chance to go back and dabble a little bit. I had a little certain Steel Cage Match with Becky Lynch.”

You can check out Stratus’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)