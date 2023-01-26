Video: Jay Briscoe Tribute Airs on AEW Dynamite

A very classy tribute video to the late Jay Briscoe aired during this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The video included moments from Jay’s ROH run as well as some family-friendly home movies. Jay’s brother Mark Briscoe will face Jay Lethal in the main event of Wednesday’s show.

Tony Khan’s move is very classy, and thankfully, Warner Bros. Discovery made the correct decision by allowing Mark to wrestle tonight.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. You can watch the tribute video below: