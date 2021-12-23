Video: Kyle O’Reilly Makes His AEW Debut On Dynamite

Kyle O’Reilly made his AEW debut on the December 22nd 2021 edition of Dynamite. O’Reilly interfered in the Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy match which led to Cole picking up the win. Cole and O’Reilly teased that they would fight but then they teamed up with Bobby Fish and attacked the Best Friends. The Young Bucks came to ringside and Cole left with O’Reilly and Fish.

When you get them the present you thought they wanted… #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GBTOchra6v — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 23, 2021