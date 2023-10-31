Video: MJF Featured On Debut Episode Of AEW Timelines (Full Episode)

MJF is better than you, and you know it.

And so does everyone else who has ever competed for or held the AEW World Championship after last Saturday night.

AEW has premiered the debut installment of their digital series, “AEW Timelines” on Monday on their official YouTube channel.

The first episode of the series looks at AEW World Champion MJF’s record-breaking title reign. As noted, “The Devil” surpassed Kenny Omega as the longest reigning AEW World Champion in company history with his victory over him on last week’s episode of AEW Collision.

MJF took to social media on Tuesday to promote the release of his AEW Timelines episode, writing, “Happy Halloween. Here’s a treat.”

Check out the complete video below.