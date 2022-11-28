Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends.

At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron.

Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series event this past Saturday night after Zayn delivered a low blow to his former best friend Kevin Owens, setting up Jey to hit the big splash off the top rope. After the match, Zayn and Jey hugged, and they did so again Sunday night in Portland.

As WrestleMania season approaches, expect a lot more from this storyline.

The Bloodline (The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa) were defeated in an 8-man tag match by Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ridge Holland, and Butch at the live event.