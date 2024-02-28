Video: Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Play Truth Or Dab On Hot Ones

Becky Lynch and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appeared on Hot Ones to play a game of truth or dab on the First We Feast YouTube channel.

The show’s premise is, “tell the truth or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab, and whoever eats the most wings loses.”

Lynch won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match last Saturday at the themed PLE, earning the right to face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 40.

At the same event, Rollins will defend his title against Drew McIntyre, the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. He is also expected to team up with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 – Night 1.

You can watch the episode below: