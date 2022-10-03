Video: “The Final Words of Antonio Inoki”

The final words of Antonio Inoki can be seen in a video that was uploaded to the official Antonio Inoki channel on YouTube. While Inoki is discussing the current state of the world, he gives the impression of being weak but otherwise upbeat. The video was uploaded on September 22, just a little more than a week after the news of his passing was announced.

On Friday, Inoki passed away at the age of 79, and his passing was covered by major media outlets across the world because he was one of the most famous names in the history of the wrestling business. In addition to this, he was highly regarded throughout Japanese culture.

You can watch the complete video below: