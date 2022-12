The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette

* Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena

* Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Slim J and Jeeves Kay

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Rhett Titus, Dean Alexander, and Rosario Grillo

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson vs. LSG, Chris Steeler, and Joe Keys

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.