Video: Watch AEW Dark (2/14/2023) – Episode 183

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* Mei Suruga vs. Hyena Hera
* Diamante vs. Ultra Violette
* Ari Daivari vs. J. Spade
* Zack Clayton vs. Dan Adams
* Kip Sabian vs. Gravity
* Christopher Daniels vs. Serpentico
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bronson
* Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson vs. Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss
* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Allen Russell and Kameron Russell
* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Fuego Del Sol and Leon Ruffin
* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Jay Lucas, Terry Yaki and Larry Lazard
Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.