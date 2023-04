The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Marina Shafir vs. Dream Girl Ellie

* The Renegade Twins vs. Brittany J and Kiah Dream

* Cole Karter vs. Hunter James

* Christopher Daniels vs. Angelico

* Pat Buck vs. Juice Robinson

* Jora Johl and Rohit Rajau vs. Jarett Diaz and Ariel Levy

* The Iron Savages vs. Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.