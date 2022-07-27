Video: Watch AEW Dark (7/26/22) – Episode 154

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

– AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. L.J. Cleary

– Slim J vs. Blake Li

– Blake Christian vs. Ari Daivari (w/Slim J)

– Angelo Parker (w/Matt Menard) vs. Cameron Stewart

– Ryan Nemeth (w/Peter Avalon) vs. Alex Reynolds (w/Brodie Jr.)

– Tracy Nyxx vs. Marina Shafir

– Allie Recks vs. Kiera Hogan

– Renee Michelle vs. Julia Hart

– Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon (w/Ryan Nemeth)

– Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando