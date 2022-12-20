Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (12/19/22) – Episode 94

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Vertvixen

* The Bunny and Emi Sakura vs. Gigi Rey and Lady Bird Monroe

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Hagane Shinno and Steven Andrews

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Top Flight, Isiah Kassidy and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters (Slim J, Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay) and The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth)