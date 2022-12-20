Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (12/19/22) – Episode 94

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Image Credit: AEW)

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Vertvixen

* The Bunny and Emi Sakura vs. Gigi Rey and Lady Bird Monroe

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Hagane Shinno and Steven Andrews

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Top Flight, Isiah Kassidy and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters (Slim J, Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay) and The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR