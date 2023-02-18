Video: Watch New Mercedes Mone Documentary on Her Next Chapter at NJPW

Mercedes Mone released a documentary on her YouTube channel ahead of her Battle in the Valley match with Kairi.

The video shows Mone arriving in Japan last month before her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom. She stated that she had not yet signed her contract at the time the video was shot. Mone became emotional while discussing supportive texts from Triple H and William Regal. She expressed gratitude for the Sasha Banks character, but stated that she is a “legit CEO” in real life.

Mone talked about starting a new chapter and feeling happier than she has in a long time. She also expressed her excitement about potential NJPW match-ups. You can also see her backstage with Kenny Omega before walking out to the ring for her first NJPW appearance.

NJPW Battle in the Valley will be broadcast live from San Jose, California on NJPWWorld.com and FITE.

You can watch the documentary below:

