Videos: Braun Strowman Returns, Patrick Mahomes & IShowSpeed Appear On WWE RAW

The 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was quite an eventful show.

As seen on WWE Monday Night Raw, which was also the WWE Backlash: France “go-home” episode this week, things kicked off outside of the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri with a shot of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul arriving with NFL Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as viral social media star IShowSpeed.

Later in the evening, Paul and Mahomes tweeted out a photo of themselves backstage at the show, with Paul holding his U.S. title and Mahomes holding a Kansas City Chiefs replica WWE title belt.

During the second hour of the three-hour weekly red brand program on the USA Network on Monday night, IShowSpeed helped Logan Paul read the picks for the second round of night two of the 2024 WWE Draft, which included, among others, the announcement that Braun Strowman was drafted to Raw.

After the second round picks for the 2024 WWE Draft wrapped up, we saw Paul and IShowSpeed head to the ring together, where they proceeded to taunt “Main Event” Jey Uso. This led to The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to come out and help the duo confront Uso.

This led to the four beating down Uso, with Paul exiting the ring to slip the three NFL Super Bowl rings off of the fingers of hometown hero Mahomes. He put them on his own hands and went to use them like his trademark brass knuckles to knock out Uso, but Uso ducked and Paul decked McDonagh instead.

It was at this point that the familiar sounds of Strowman’s theme music hit and “The Monster Among Men” emerged to a roar from the Kansas City crowd for his surprise WWE television return appearance. He helped Uso with the numbers disadvantage, and after sending the four retreating to the back, Strowman went over and got in Mahomes’ face for contributing to the chaos.

LOGAN PAUL IS USING PATRICK'S SUPERBOWL RINGS! 🤣#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/Mohm31f86x — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 30, 2024

BRAUN IS HERE!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/4jaU4jndbh — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 30, 2024