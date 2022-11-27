Video: Watch NWA USA (11/26/22) – S5E2

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“This week’s edition of NWA USA is packed with world champions, both past and present!

JTG and Pope teamed up for the first time in the NWA on the Hard Times in New Orleans pre-show as a part of Team Mayweather in a brutal Hardcore Team War Match; the team was indeed victorious in that outing. Will lighting strike twice against Gaagz The Gymp and Judais of the Miserably Faithful?

The last time we saw Natalia Markova, she was competing against Max The Impaler in a Voodoo Queen Casket Match, unfortunately in a losing effort. This week, she competes against one half of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Ella Envy. But there’s a catch: there will be a special guest referee. The referee? None other than the other half of the NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Kenzie Paige. The deck is stacked against Natalia; can she overcome?

And in our NWA USA main event, the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship is on the line as champion “The Future Legend” Kerry Morton defends against storied rival and possibly his toughest challenge to date: “The Last Bastion Of Professional Wrestling” Colby Corino!”