Video: Road To AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts 2024

The road to AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts 2024 is beginning to wind down.

Ahead of tonight’s installment of the annual Blood & Guts match with The Elite vs. Team AEW on AEW Dynamite from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., All Elite Wrestling has released a special “Road to Blood & Guts” documentary-type special.

Watch the Road to #AEWBloodAndGuts on #AEW's YouTube channel right now, before the violence is unleashed TOMORROW LIVE from the @BrdgstoneArena in Nashville, TN at 8/7c on TBS 🩸 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq https://t.co/gzWR5GeqML — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2024

Featured below is the updated lineup for tonight’s show at 8/7c on TBS:

* Blood & Guts: Team AEW vs. The Elite

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (“For The World” Championship)

* Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Hikaru Shida

* The debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May

* We will hear from AEW International Champion MJF