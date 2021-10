You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura

FTR vs. Lee Moriarty & LSG

Santana & Ortiz vs. Adrien Soriano & Matthew Omen

Joey Janela (with Kayla Rossi) vs. Crowbar

Tay Conti (with Anna Jay) vs. Dani Mo

The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party (with The Bunny) vs. Nightmare Family (Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson) & Best Friends (Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor) (with Kris Statlander)