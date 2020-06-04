Videos: The Primetime Players Reunite, JTG Pays Tribute To Shad Gaspard, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Former WWE Superstar Darren Young was a guest on this week’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump”. During the show, his former tag-team partner Titus O’Neil surprised him for a mini-Primetime Players reunion:

– JTG also appeared on “The Bump” and paid tribute to the late Shad Gaspard:

– You can check out the latest edition of “UpUpDownDown” below. This week’s episode features Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, and Adam Cole playing a game of Uno:

