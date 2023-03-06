Vince McMahon Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Boston

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is backstage at RAW.

McMahon was spotted backstage at the TD Garden in Boston for tonight’s RAW, according to a new report from Fightful Select. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez have also confirmed that McMahon is at RAW.

There’s no word on why McMahon is attending the event, but it appears to be the first WWE event he’s attended since “retiring” in July 2022.

The following is the current announced lineup for tonight’s RAW from Boston’s TD Garden:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

Click here for original plans for tonight’s WWE RAW (possible spoilers).